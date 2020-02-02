Sunday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clear skies tonight with lows in the upper 40s. South wind at 5mph. Monday will be partly sunny with increasing clouds. The weather will be warm again with highs in the middle 70s. A few showers are possible Monday night and a few thunderstorms could accompany the showers Tuesday. Highs again will be near 70 or in the lower 70s. There is a severe threat for weather come Wednesday. There are several ingredients at play, but none that a truly aligned as of yet. We’ll continue to monitor the situation as it grows closer and possibly develops. Showers will end Thursday with highs barely cutting 50 degrees. Expect sunshine to return Friday with highs in the 50s again. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs within a few degrees of 70 and lows in the 40s. Average high this time of year is 58 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 5:35pm.