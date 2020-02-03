Sal and Mookie’s to open their 3rd location in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sal and Mookie’s is coming to Madison!
The restaurant, which serves New York style pizza and offers 24 flavors of ice cream, will be building a third location in the Colony Crossing development at the corner of Highway 463 and Bozeman Road.
It will take over the old Georgia Blue, which moved to the opposite side of Highway 463.
"We look forward to bringing our unique offerings and well-known passion for excellent service and experience to Madison County!” said Chef Dan Blumenthal, the concept’s menu and theme creator.
Renovation construction is scheduled to start in February and the owners hope to open the new restaurant in May of this year.
Sal and Mookie’s has two other locations, their flagship location in Jackson and their newer location in Biloxi.
