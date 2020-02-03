Roger Chapman, 57

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Roger Chapman, a 57-year-old black man, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, after a shooting at a home in west Jackson, according to police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened on Garner Street before midnight.
Officers responded to a home on the street and found a deceased black man lying just outside the home with a chest wound.
Police found a second black man inside the home, also with a chest wound.
Holmes did not specify which man was later identified as Chapman, but told reporters in a departmental email that both Chapman and 68-year-old Roy Fitzgerald died as a result of that shooting.
Investigators believe robbery was the motive and the victims may have known the gunman.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
