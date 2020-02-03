New business is only independent pharmacy in Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new business in the District at Eastover is looking to change the way people handle their prescriptions.
District Drugs and Mercantile opened its doors Monday as the only independent pharmacy in the Metro Jackson area.
Owners say customers can expect individualized service and more of a personal touch when it comes to business. They offer curbside pickup and free delivery.
“We just love being in this area because it’s very secure and very family friendly,” Pharmacist Whitney Harris said. “And that’s something that we really really looked for when we were looking for the perfect location.”
District Drugs and Mercantile is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.