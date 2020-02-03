More than 200 dogs seized from Tate Co. home, officials say

TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Investigators in Tate County are searching for information after more than 200 mistreated dogs were taken from a home.
The Director of the Tate County Humane Society got a tip about multiple dogs not being taken care of.
Officials said the Tate County Sheriff’s Office and the local Humane Society presented a search warrant to a home in the 2200 block of North Tate Road in Coldwater, Mississippi Monday morning.
At this time, 102 dogs were found in a small building. A team is currently removing 100-125 dogs from the back of the property.
Many of the dogs are from a small breed, others are retired breeding dogs that were living in filth with matted hair, according to the Director of the Tunica County Humane Society.
No deceased dogs have been found at this time. Three vans are taking the dogs to and from the veterinarian. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this investigation.
