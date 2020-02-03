Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nice night is ahead of us after temperatures reached 74 for the high today. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower 70s again, but this time with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Wednesday will be potentially stormy during the day, especially south of Jackson. Severe weather is a marginal threat at this point. Thunderstorms could fire up in the afternoon and evening, but may also be limited by stronger storms developing farther south along the Gulf Coast. This remains and wait and see situation as minute details happening in the final hours will dictate our potential to see severe weather around here. Highs will reach the lower 70s again. Rain will continue on and off Wednesday night and Thursday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. This weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There is a slight chance for a shower. South wind at 10 mph tonight and 15 mph Tuesday. Winds will be gusty at times. Average high is 58 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 5:36pm.