Miss. attorney steals show with Super Bowl commercial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the most talked about Super Bowl commercials from Sunday night wasn’t even seen outside of Mississippi.
Richard Schwartz stole the show with his “Old Town Road"-inspired jam.
The ad sent social media buzzing, with many praising the creative ad.
In a Super Bowl filled with Baby Nut, a skinny Jason Momoa and Bryan Cranson swinging an axe a la The Shining, it was tough to stand out, but Richard Schwartz made sure he did.
Unfortunately, only those of us in Mississippi got to see the ad, so make sure to share it to your friends out of state!
