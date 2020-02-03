Lawrence County boy injured in tornado continues to defy odds

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - 8-year-old Landen Godsey continues to defy all odds as his condition improves. That’s according to the Pray for Landen Facebook page.
Landen was seriously hurt when a tornado hit his home in Town Creek back in December. His parents, Chase and Keisha Godsey were killed in the storm.
His family says Landen is working hard on therapy and started communicating with pictures and head and eye movements.
Monday, he will have a swallow test, at some point this week he’ll undergo a memory test and a cap test on his trach.
