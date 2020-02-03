Katie Ann Handy, 53

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Katie Ann Handy, a 53-year-old black woman, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after being shot outside an apartment complex, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. at the Sykes Park Manor apartments on Sykes Road.
Holmes said officers found Handy lying in the parking lot suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
She later died at the scene.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument minutes beforehand, according to a resident.
Holmes said JPD has detained a man for questioning who was believed to have been there when it happened.
Police have not made any arrests nor been able to establish a motive for the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.