Junior firefighter accused in several arson fires

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are providing more details into the arrest of a Collinsville arson suspect.
Authorities are now confirming that 18-year-old William Alexander Grice was a junior firefighter and had been assisting the Collinsville Fire Department for the past three years. Lauderdale Fire Coordinator Allan Dover says Grice was on a promising route to become a volunteer firefighter. Grice is charged with setting four fires, but there are others that haven’t been solved.
“He was with the Collinsville Fire Department as a junior member. He was associated with that department for approximately three years. This investigation began in early October when the first fire was reported as suspicious,” Sollie says.
Grice is still in jail after being arrested Friday. His total bond is set at $200,000.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.