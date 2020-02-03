JPD: Two men shot to death at Jackson home during possible robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men are dead after a double shooting at a home on Garner Street early Monday morning.
The victims have been identified as 57-year-old Roger Chapman and 68-year-old Roy Fitzgerald.
According to Jackson police the shooting happened before 12:00 a.m. Police believe robbery may have been the motive. They also said it appears the victims knew the suspect.
Officers responded to a home where they found a man lying outside who had died from a chest wound. A second man was found inside the home also with a chest wound.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
