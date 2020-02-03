First Alert Forecast: warm early week; storms return mid-week

EXTENDED FORECAST: Storms will continue into Wednesday – a few of which could be strong. Main threats look to be strong wind and hail, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will still be in the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with showers continuing Thursday. Sun returns Friday; a weak system may spark a few showers Saturday before clearing Sunday amid temperatures warming back into the 60s.