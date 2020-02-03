First Alert Forecast: warm early week; storms return mid-week

MONDAY: Heading back to work and school on Monday will feature warm temperatures and sunshine amid clouds building back into the region. Morning 40s and 50s will give way to 60s and 70s by afternoon. A stray shower or two will be possible late, but most will remain dry. A few more showers possible overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TUESDAY: Clouds will be commonplace through the day with highs rebounding into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, so having an umbrella may be a good thing. A strong storm or two will be possible late Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday as a slow cold front moves into the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Storms will continue into Wednesday – a few of which could be strong. Main threats look to be strong wind and hail, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will still be in the upper 60s and lower 70s ahead of the front. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with showers continuing Thursday. Sun returns Friday; a weak system may spark a few showers Saturday before clearing Sunday amid temperatures warming back into the 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.