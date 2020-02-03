Emanuel Chapman, 29

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Emanuel Chapman, a 29-year-old black male, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, after a shooting off University Boulevard, according to Jackson police.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened sometime before midnight.
Officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Natchez Railroad Avenue and found Chapman lying just outside the front entrance.
Holmes said Chapman was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe a disagreement took place between Chapman and a resident before the shooting took place.
Police say the gunman left the home in a tan-colored sedan afterward.
Holmes said investigators are working to verify the shooter’s identity and an arrest warrant could be issued soon.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.