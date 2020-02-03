Drunk driving, DUI’s rise during Super Bowl weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Whether you were pulling for the 49ers or the Chiefs last night almost every Super Bowl party involves good food, good company, and a lot of alcohol.
“During the game and right after the game those are some of the most dangerous hours of the whole year for DUI drivers.”
Jim Pollard with AMR say the best advice to give out is pretty simple… if you drink, don’t drive.
“We do see a high volume of DUI’s… everybody is in the party mentality and with friends. Super Bowl weekend is dangerous.”
The Bureau of Transportation Statistics ranks Mississippi as the 3rd highest most dangerous state to drive on the day of the big game.
“Designated drivers are key. Take their keys so you can keep an eye on them and make sure they kept their promise to stay sober.”
According to Nielsen, an U.S information and data firm… two weeks leading up to super bowl Sunday… 50 million cases of beer are sold nationwide.
“Serve soft drinks and other nonalcoholic beverages! Call a cab, ride share, or invite them to sleep it off.”
“I’ve got UBER on my phone and I will be dialing them up.” Said Brad Caraway, a local who planned his night a head.
Before you get behind the wheel after having too much to drink… think twice before you put yourself and others in a potentially dangerous situation.
The choice is yours… pay hundreds of dollars on a DUI or face jail time.
“If you host a party, and they get behind the wheel causing death or injury to somebody else you can be liable," said MHP Master Sergeant Eric Henry.
Or think smart and follow the law.
“Get somebody that will get you home safely to your family because there is somebody at home waiting on you to come back!”
