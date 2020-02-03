CrimeStoppers: Flora police searching for Magnolia Carts and Equipment burglary suspect

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Flora Police Department needs help from the public in identifying a burglary suspect.
Officers were notified on January 18 of a burglary that happened at the Magnolia Carts and Equipment on Edwards Circle.
They learned that a 2016 EZGO TXT inferno red golf cart (serial #3180614) was missing.
Camera footage from a local grocery store was obtaining, showing a black Ford F150 with a trailer, occupied by a driver and passenger, pull into the parking lot.
A black male subject wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, white t-shirt, camo hat and red shoes was then seen getting out of the driver’s seat and going to the coke machine. The vehicle then pulled over to Magnolia Carts before blacking out. The vehicle is seen leaving the scene shortly after with the stolen golf cart on the trailer.
If you have information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.
