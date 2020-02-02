Police investigating after 4 people shot in Philadelphia, Miss.

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Four victims were shot last night at The Depot, located at 257 W. Beacon Street in Philadelphia.
Investigators said officers were dispatched to several shots fired calls last night around 10:00.
The victims were taken to the hospital by personal vehicles. Three of the four were ultimately airlifted to UMC for further medical treatment.
The victims range in age from 18 to 45. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to identify any suspects.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.