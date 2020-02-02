Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An attorney says in court papers that an inmate tried to hang himself at a troubled Mississippi prison and was taken down by a state trooper. Casey L. Austin is one of the attorneys representing inmates in a lawsuit against Mississippi over prison conditions. The inmates' lawsuit is funded by Team Roc, a philanthropic group connected to entertainment mogul Jay-Z's company, Roc Nation. Austin said in papers filed Saturday that he was at Parchman prison Friday to interview inmates. He said he heard a trooper say he had just taken down an inmate who tried to hang himself. A Department of Corrections spokeswoman says the department is investigating.