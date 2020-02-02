Eagle Lake residents discuss backwater flooding with local, state leaders

EAGLE LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Eagle Lake Methodist Church was packed with people from the community to talk about flooding, Saturday.
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers presented what happened last year and what the future of the Yazoo Backwater Project would look like. They also predicted that the Mississippi River water level will decrease in the coming weeks.
It was an important topic for residents like Michael Brown; “February the 23rd I had to move. May the 28th, my house flooded. Which got 4 feet of water. Totally lost my residence, my shop and livelihood there. And had to move into town, higher ground."
Local leaders told the Eagle Lake community to assemble their own action plan.
“John Elfer with the emergency management did a really nice job of telling us we need to kind of get organized ourselves. And kind of get almost like a form of government. We need to get a, not an evacuation plan but an emergency plan. To get organized for the lake,” said Eddie Cook.
The residents took notes and asked several questions, which helped to ease their worries. The agencies in attendance said they want to improve communication and aid for residents as they continue to watch the water.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.