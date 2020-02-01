Clear and Pleasant!

After starting out cloudy and cold this morning, pleasant changes are ahead for second half of this weekend... For tonight, clear, dry, and seasonably chilly as morning lows dip into the upper 30s under a clear sky. For Super Bowl Sunday, we’re forecasting absolutely gorgeous weather as highs soar into the upper 60s to near 70 along with a full supply of sunshine. And due to low humidity levels, it will be a near perfect day in Mississippi. Our next storm system arrives next week, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms late Tuesday into Wednesday. Stay with the WLBT First Alert Weather Team for the latest forecast updates.