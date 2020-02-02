Another second half comeback, another win for MSU

Once again, the Bulldogs scorched the nets during the second half going 18-of-26 from the field. The 69.2 shooting percentage is the best, while the 58 second-half points are the second-highest versus a SEC opponent under Howland. For Stewart Jr., he was 6-of-9 from the field. The redshirt freshman knocked down a back-to-back triples 27 seconds apart to cap an 18-5 spurt midway through the second half which rallied the Bulldogs from a five-piont deficit to an eight-point advantage.