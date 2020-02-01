2020 Vaping Summit aims to inform parents, teens, community

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This past week, Rankin County Supervisors passed an ordinance that bans people under age 21 to be in possession of a vaping product. The cities of Brandon, Flowood and Florence have similar laws.
But here’s a question: how do YOU feel about vaping or e-cigarette use?
If you have questions, you’ll want to attend the first-ever vaping summit this Wednesday February 5 at 1 p.m. at Jackson Prep. The Mississippi Department of Health is sponsoring the summit, put on by the non-profit group Enrich Mississippi. Lots of experts and advocates will be on hand to review the use, safety, and effects of vaping, especially in young people.
The event is free, and you are encouraged to attend. Those expected at the summit are policy makers, subject experts, educators, parents, stakeholders, and members of the community.
