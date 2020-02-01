Rankin Co. ordinance pushes to educate youth on vaping dangers

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Anyone under 21 in Rankin County caught with vaping materials will be fined under a coming ordinance. Legal council Paul Holley co-wrote it.
“The first offense is up to a $50 fine. The second offense will be up to what I believe was a $250 fine and community service. But what the main thing we want to do is education. There will be means to where the judge can order these kids into an education program to try to teach them the dangers of what this could cause," he said Friday.
Holley said most of the issues have happened in Rankin County schools.
“We’ve had instances involving kids as young as 4th grade and 5th grade. And that’s our main concern, is the kids. Last year, they had over 400 what they call incidents involving vapes. That’s when they’ve confiscated a vape product off a kid under the age of 18 in a Rankin County school,” said Holley
As law enforcement and local groups work together to teach the youth on the dangers of vaping, Holley hopes parents also do their part.
"Parents needs to step up and educate their kids. They need to explain to them that while their friends may think it's cool, that it's extremely dangerous."
The ordinance will officially be published in the next 30 days.
