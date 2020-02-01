Police: Man arrested in Vicksburg for having over 500 grams of meth

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A 30-year-old Vicksburg man has been arrested for possessing over 500 grams of meth, police say.
Chauncey Rankin was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit Friday in the Kings area of Vicksburg.
He was found to have over 500 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $41,000.
A search warrant was executed at his home a short time later.
There, police found more meth, digital scales, a 5.56mm semi-automatic rifle and over $3,500.
This was all collected as evidence.
Rankin was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
