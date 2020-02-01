Ole Miss blitzed by LSU

Despite the deficit, Ole Miss came out of the locker room inspired and quickly got the game back to single digits. KJ Buffen knocked down a 15-footer on the first possession before Shuler drilled his third three-pointer of the game. After being held scoreless in the opening half, Breein Tyree scored four straight points. The Rebels got another stop on the defensive end, and an offensive rebound by Blake Hinson led to a Shuler three from the corner. The 12-0 run over 3:18 forced a timeout by LSU, and just like that, it was an eight-point game.