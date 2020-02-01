MHP searching for 18-wheeler after hit and run crash in Copiah Co.

MHP searching for 18-wheeler after hit and run crash in Copiah Co.
(Source: unsplash.com)
By China Lee | January 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 6:00 PM

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is on the lookout for a red 18-wheeler after a crash in Copiah County.

MHP said that a red 18-wheeler and a car collided on I-55 south of the Martinsville exit.

According to the driver, the 18-wheeler rear-ended him and kept on going.

The driver of the car was not injured and a tow truck was called to recover his vehicle.

The 18-wheeler is red in color and may have damage to the front.

Call MHP if you see a truck matching that description.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.