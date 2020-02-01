Mayor discusses zoo plans, flooding issues in one-on-one interview

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When could the Jackson Zoo reopen? Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says when it is safe. In a 3 On Your Side Exclusive one on one with the mayor, he discussed progress at the zoo. He also told us how the city hopes to handle the continuing problem of flash flooding.
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the city took a direct hit earlier this month from Mother Nature.
“We actually received more water than since some of our historic floods. The Flood of 1979 an then the Flood of 1983.”
Mayor Lumumba says the heavy, constant rain would be a challenge almost anywhere.
“When you have five inches of rain dropped on you at any given period of time, there’s not a city in this country that can handle that.”
Infrastructure is just one issue the city is assessing in handling the problem in areas like Camelot Apartments on Robinson Road, in the Cherokee area, Belhaven and Presidential Hills.
“I know what they are dealing with," Mayor Lumumba said. "I’ve had to ride a fire truck to get there when the flooding was that high. But what we’re concerned about, what it’s going to require, is an inter-local agreement with the City of Jackson, the City of Clinton and possibly the federal government because some of the work that needs to take place will be around the Natchez Trace Bridge.”
The city is also hoping for assistance for those whose homes and businesses were hit by flood water.
“I applaud the fact that the Governor did follow suit with my State of Emergency and did one as well, and so that creates the channel that we could potentially receive some resources.”
Construction is underway at the Jackson Zoo. But rain has also presented issues there.
“With a lot of the construction both at the zoo and on our roads that has been taking place, the rain has caused significant delays and so that may push our timeline back somewhat, but we are still moving forward with those repairs.”
Mayor Lumumba says after a consultation with the USDA, they have a list of repairs and recommendations.
“We wanted to get ahead of the game and so that’s why we asked them to come so that we can do our homework and move forward, and so those repairs are already underway.”
Another visit by ZoOceanarium, the company that will manage the facility, is also coming up.
"ZoOceanarium is actually coming this month. We all feel good about the contract. We all feel good about where we're heading and so to date we are not concerned. We're not in fear that this won't come together."
The Mayor says he wants to open the zoo as soon as they can.
“What we have to be focused on as we open the zoo is that we make certain that we make it safe, that we take care of the necessary repairs and when we do it, do it correctly."
Spring had been the target for the zoo to reopen, but now Mayor Lumumba says it may be the summer because of the weather delays.
