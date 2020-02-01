Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been granted bond nearly two years after he was arrested in connection to the death of his wife. The sheriff of Pearl River County says Charles Bowman received a bond Thursday afternoon. He was arrested in Utah in July 2018, about two weeks after his wife's body was found at his home. He had been charged with first-degree murder after her remains were identified. WLOX-TV reports that if Bowman bonds out, he would be issued an ankle monitor from the Mississippi Department of Corrections while he awaits trial.