Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West buy all tickets for Mississippi screening of ‘Just Mercy’

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West bought all the tickets at a Mississippi movie theater to provide community members with a free showing of the movie “Just Mercy,” a newspaper reported.
The couple are among celebrities that have sponsored screenings of the movie nationwide.
The Daily Mississippian reports that they backed a free screening for 280 people at a theater in Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi.
“Just Mercy” is a legal drama based on attorney Bryan Stevenson’s 2014 memoir “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption.” It’s centered on Stevenson’s defense of Walter McMillian, a then 47-year-old black tree cutter who had been falsely accused and swiftly sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old white woman in Monroeville, Alabama.
