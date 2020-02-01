Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 24 points in a little less than 29 minutes on the court, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-111. It was the first matchup this season between the NBA's top two draft picks. Newly selected All-Star Brandon Ingram scored 20 points and Lonzo Ball hit five 3-pointers to finish with 19 for New Orleans. The Pelicans won their third straight and pulled four games behind Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot with 33 games to play. Grizzlies rookie and second overall NBA draft pick Ja Morant scored 16 points.