‘Heart Day’ held at Baptist Hospital to prevent heart disease

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Mississippi, according to doctors.
That’s why Saturday Baptist Hospital held its 22nd Annual Heart Day, which provides heart screenings.
Experts performed heart risk assessments, checked blood pressure, total cholesterol and glucose and more.
Research shows anyone can have heart disease regardless of age.
“You’re never too young to get your heart checked. At a young age, you can still have a heart problem. The quicker you find you may have a situation you can correct it. You can have all the muscles in the world. If your heart is not strong, it won’t do much for you,” said James Brown, who received a heart screening.
The event also kicked off American Heart Month.
