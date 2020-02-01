Elderly woman trapped in broken senior apartment elevator, residents plead for help

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents of a senior apartment complex reach out to 3 On Your Side after a broken elevator trapped an elderly woman nearly a week ago.
It happened Saturday morning at the Jackson apartments on Beasley Road.
"There was a loud noise," said Inez Wilson. "I don't know what is was. Maybe cables breaking loose".
Wilson is wheelchair bound and lives at the Meadow Ridge Senior Community Apartments.
After getting on the elevator from her third floor apartment January 25th, it dropped, trapping her between the second and first floors.
"It was frightening because when you are pinned in, in like a vault with no windows or doors," said Wilson. "So I was happy when they raised to door just high enough for me to get out".
The 89-year-old retired JPS teacher was rescued by Jackson Firefighters.
According to residents, the elevator has stopped working about three times in recent months.
The elevator has not been working for nearly a week.
Renee Royals, who has a pacemaker, and her wheelchair bound husband Charles live next door to Wilson.
"There's no emergency evacuation plans for getting these people in and out of this building in case of a fire," said Royals.
The Royals moved into their apartment this summer and are afraid their lease will not be renewed because they talked to the media.
The 70-year-old said management has been dismissive of the concerns of elderly and handicapped residents.
"For them to say that you know we shouldn't have taken the apartment if we needed assistance living which seems to be the attitude," added Royals.
We reached out to Meadow Ridge Senior Community Apartments Area Manager Mazen Almoudad.
He said they have a proposal for repairs and money has already been allocated.
Almoudad would not provide a timeline for completion of the work.
We will keep you updated on the progress of the elevator repairs and if an evacuation plan has been put in place.
