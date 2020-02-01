Cool Today; Pleasant Sunday!

February 1, 2020

Starting out in the 40s this morning under a mostly cloudy sky and patchy areas of fog; if you are out early we are not expecting anything significant in terms of rainfall. For today, partial clearing. A few spotty showers develop this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves through; any rain that does develop will be light and brief. Otherwise cool with highs in the 50s. Clearing and pleasant weather for Super Bowl Sunday; afternoon highs soar to near 70, and combined with low humidity levels it will feel absolutely perfect!

