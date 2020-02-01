Arab FMs meet in Cairo to discuss Trump’s Mideast plan

Protesters, one holding a Palestinian flag, participate in a rally against the proposed U.S. Mideast peace plan following Friday's Muslim prayers outside Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast plan would create a disjointed Palestinian state with a capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem, beyond the separation barrier built by Israel. The rest of the Jerusalem, including the Old City, would remain Israel's capital. (Source: AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)