Woman found shot to death in parking lot of south Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The second homicide investigation of the year is underway in the Capital City.
According to Jackson police, a deadly shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the Sykes Park Manor apartment complex.
Police found a female victim shot to death in the parking lot. She appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
Sergeant Roderick Holmes with Jackson police identified the victim as 53-year-old Katie Ann Handy.
According to a resident, some type of commotion was heard just minutes before the shooting. A male, believed to have been present at the time, has been detained by investigators for questioning.
No arrests have been made and there is no motive known at this time.
