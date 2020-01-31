Warren County man will remain in prison for sexual battery and statutory rape

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Warren County man will remain in prison for sexual battery of two young girls and statutory rape.
49 year old James Ross was convicted and sentenced in 2018 of forcing his live in girlfriend’s two daughters, who were only six and seven years old at the time, to perform oral sex.
He was also convicted of one count of statutory rape. Ross was sentenced to three 30 year terms for sexual battery and 30 years for statutory rape with 5 years suspended. His tentative release date from prison is 2072.
Thursday the Mississippi Supreme Court denied an appeal by Ross. His conviction and sentences were upheld by justices.
