Vicksburg restaurant employee diagnosed with hepatitis A; MSDH investigating possible exposure

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating a case of hepatitis A in a Warren County restaurant.
An employee of the Gumbo Pot on Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg was diagnosed with the infection.
The employee worked at the restaurant on January 17, 18 and 22. Customers who ate at the restaurant on those days may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A only if given within 14 days of exposure. Because those who ate at the restaurant on January 17 and 18 would have been exposed more than 14 days ago, they should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if they become ill.
Those who ate at the restaurant on January 22 should get the hepatitis A vaccination if they have not been previously vaccinated.
“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low. However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who ate food from this restaurant on January 22 should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not done so already. And again, those who may have been exposed on January 17 and 18 should watch for any possible symptoms of hepatitis A and see their doctor if become ill,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
“The management and staff of the Gumbo Pot are fully cooperating with MSDH to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure,” said Byers.
Everyone can prevent the spread of hepatitis A by carefully washing hands with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.
Those who think they may have been exposed to this case can receive a hepatitis A vaccination free of charge from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, February 3 and Tuesday, February 4, at the Warren County Health Department, 807 Monroe Street in Vicksburg.
Follow information about the current hepatitis A outbreak in Mississippi at HealthyMS.com/HepA.
