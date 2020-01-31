Sports betting spikes in Mississippi during Super Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The big game officially kicks off this Sunday night.
For millions of people across the country, Super Bowl Sunday means it’s time to place bets on their favorite team.
This will be the second year for sports betting in Mississippi.
Everything from basketball and baseball to tennis and soccer... It’s a relatively new, and legal way to bet on your favorite sports team.
“Depending on the pay off... if you win... you definitely can get a really nice check.”
It’s no surprise that football takes the cake for the most bets out of any other sport.
“About 60 percent of all the wagers are on football. Last year the Super Bowl alone had $5 million legally wagered on it!”
But sports betting isn’t a new concept, it’s been around and done illegally for years.
“It’s something people have done all their life. The amount of legal wagering is just a drop in the bucket compared to the illegal wagering.”
Now let’s talk numbers... just last year sports betting brought in $370 million.
March Madness... it’s another huge time for sports betting... rolling in nearly $14 million.
“It has absolutely created revenue for the State of Mississippi our gross gaming revenue overall is up 3 and a half percent!”
Something the Mississippi Gaming Commission says hasn’t happened in years.
“We have seen a huge increase in people coming in because it’s the big game.”
One of the biggest parties of the year is right around the corner... whether you’re pulling for the 49′ers or the Chiefs.
On Super Bowl Sunday sports-books like the Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg will be filled with fans eager to place their bets.
“They can come in place their bets here and leave. There is a 15 minute betting area as well.”
With more than 38 kiosks ready to roll... sports book manager Anthony Pena say's they are gearing up for a busy weekend.
“We are expecting Sunday to be one of our biggest days of the year!”
