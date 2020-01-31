Dangerous 6 ft. hole opens on Silas Brown St. after sewer collapse

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The large hole is on Silas Brown Street near Congress Street.
Drivers squeeze around it to avoid the barricaded, gaping hole that’s down the street from Joseph Larson’s job.
“...I come in from Clinton everyday. This is my route. But, before too long I’m going to have to go down West Street to get to work,” said Larson, “just watched it progressively get bigger and bigger. And we walked down here the other day and I saw it."
As of Thursday, the widest part of this hole measured at about 3 feet and 7 inches. It’s almost 6 feet deep, which Larson knows from experience.
“...It’s taller than me I can tell you that,” he said.
Other drivers said it’s hard to see the barricades at night or in foggy weather, which makes them feel uneasy.
City of Jackson engineer Charles Williams said the hole was caused by a sewer collapse and it is on their list to repair. He said they will more than likely have to get a contractor to repair it.
No word on when exactly that will happen.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.