Police investigating ‘alleged inappropriate communications’ between Petal teacher, student

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal High School teacher is off the job after alleged misconduct with a student.
WDAM spoke with Petal School District Superintendent Dr. Matt Dillon, who tells us the administration was alerted and started an investigation into possible inappropriate social media communication between a high school employee and a student.
The employee, who Dillon described as a teacher and coach, was a first-year employee with the school district.
The name of the employee has not been released as the investigation continues.
Petal School District Police, along with Petal police, have since joined the investigation.
Dillon released this statement to WDAM on Friday morning:
Petal High School Administrators were made aware of alleged inappropriate social media communications between a student and employee. An immediate investigation was initiated into the allegations. Additionally, an investigation is being conducted by the Petal School Police Department in conjunction with the Petal Police Department.
The employee in question no longer works for the Petal School District. Since this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, further details cannot be released.
Our faculty/staff are held to a very high standard. Anytime inappropriate behaviors are suspected or reported, they are investigated fully and appropriate actions are taken. Our top priority continues to be the well-being of our students and staff.
We encourage any students or parents to report any suspected inappropriate behavior to district personnel or through our anonymous texting service (601.300.6336) and anonymous suggestion box (suggestion.box@petalschools.com).
