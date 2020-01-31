Miss. Dept. of health hosts briefing on coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Health is hosting a press conference Friday to discuss the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Earlier this week, the United States advised no travel into China as the outbreak has infected nearly 10,000 people in just two months.
China has placed more than 50 million people in a virtual quarantine. The Chinese death toll is over 200. No deaths have been reported outside China.
The press conference will be at 10:30 a.m. Check back here to watch live.
