Jackson man found guilty of manslaughter in 2013 shooting of pregnant girlfriend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Jackson man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant teenager nearly 7 years after her death.
Octavious Morrison was charged with capital murder and murder of his girlfriend Octavia Shunta Love, 17, and her unborn child.
He allegedly shot her in the back with a rifle and told police that it was an accident.
Thursday, a jury decided his fate. His charges were downgraded and Morrison was found guilty of one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter.
He was found not guilty on a second count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter.
He will be sentenced February 27th at 9 a.m.
