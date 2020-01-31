High hopes for the future of Metrocenter Mall and the Highway 80 corridor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is a lot of buzz about the re-opening of the Metrocenter Mall, with many people stopping by the once shuttered retail space to take a look.
Many have high hopes for it’s future and a resurgence for the area.
"Opening this mall is going to help a lot of people," said Jackson businessman Ed Grace. "It's going to absolutely bring more money to the area".
He remembers growing up going to the Metrocenter Mall.
The 50 year old said he’s happy someone took the risk to bring back businesses here.
"I'm looking forward to businesses growing and the economy growing in this area as well," added Grace. "So I think it's a good thing and I'm super excited for Ms. Sanders and everything that she's trying to put together here".
Owner Emily Seiferth Sanders says she has a number of tenants wanting to lease space in the retail center.
According to the Natchez native, there are 130 retail spaces available in the mall.
Her plans are to create a marketplace.
It will be one-third retail, offering education services, medical space for therapy, life coaching and mentoring for youth and adults.
There will also be Senior and children’s daycare in the facility.
Emmans Metro Convenience Store owner Ay Emmans is hopeful more money will come into the area with the mall operating.
As more stores closed in the mall, there was a decline of businesses in the area and an increase in crime.
Jackson businessman Daniel Roberts is optimistic there will be a turnaround for the Highway 80 corridor.
"It'll be bringing in traffic as well as bringing in businesses," said Roberts. "As long as everyone can keep on their toes and keep an eye on things while this is being conducted, we have a chance to make it again in Jackson".
Seiferth Sanders said the mall will open April 1st.
Metrocenter mall is the largest indoor shopping mall in the state.
