First Alert Forecast: few showers Friday; quieter weekend ahead

FRIDAY: A quick moving rain maker will bring a risk for a few showers through the day, but we don’t anticipate a washout to round out the work week. Expect highs to run in the 50s, generally, amid mostly cloudy skies. Clouds linger overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: An upper disturbance will pivot over the area Saturday – keeping mostly cloudy skies in play to start the day, giving way to more sun into the afternoon hours. A chance of a shower still exists with temperatures in the 50s again. Clouds will clear in time for Super Bowl Sunday, bringing warm sunshine back. Highs will run for the middle and upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our unsettled pattern returns next week with several waves of rain moving across the region, beginning late Monday and will continue in waves through late week. Highs will range from the 60s and 70s early week, to the 50s again by late week. Rain chances will be highest Tuesday and Wednesday, lingering into Thursday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
