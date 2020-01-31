Arrest warrant indicates rape suspect Jacob Scott may have had help faking his death

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to an affidavit written by a U.S. Marshal, Jacob Blair Scott may have had help when he faked his death and fled the state.
Scott, who was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma after 18 months on the run, disappeared on July 30, 2018, just days before he was set to plead guilty to 14 charges involving the sexual assault of a minor.
An arrest warrant filed in an Oklahoma federal court on Wednesday includes an affidavit from the lead U.S. Marshal who has been investigating Scott’s disappearance.
His written affidavit states that less than two hours after Scott’s boat was found abandoned with a suicide note and a handgun, authorities went to Scott’s Jackson County home to notify family members of his death. The affidavit says when deputies arrived, “it appeared everything was already in place for their investigation.”
Two individuals inside the home had Scott’s medication, cell phone, and a suicide note already laid out on the counter when authorities “as if they were waiting for the detectives to arrive," states the sworn statement.
The pair also "made sure investigators saw the meds and stated Jacob was sick and needed them daily’
To add to that suspicion, there was also a laptop open on the kitchen table that appeared to show someone had been picking out a headstone for Scott online, according to the affidavit.
Again, the U.S. Marshal notes in the statement that all of this was done before deputies arrived to inform Scott’s loved ones that they believed he was dead.
As investigators looked more closely at Scott’s disappearance, they found other evidence that was suspicious in nature.
Six weeks before Scott vanished, authorities say he transferred $47,000 from one of his bank accounts to another. He then reportedly wrote a personal check made out to himself out of that account, withdrawing $45,000. Investigators were never able to locate that money.
In December 2018, a tip made to Crime Stoppers by a man said he saw Scott at an apartment complex in Denver, Colo. While Scott was never located, authorities noted that his mother and two siblings all lived in the Denver area.
When investigators questioned Scott’s brother, they learned that Scott had transferred ownership of his red Ford Mustang Cobra to his brother in June 2018, telling his brother that he didn’t want his future ex-wife to get the car in the divorce.
Months went by as authorities continued to follow up on leads. Then in August 2019, someone who knew Scott told the U.S. Marshals that Scott was at a cabin in the mountains of Colorado the month before with his mom, brother, and sister. That person told investigators he saw Scott at the cabin in July 2019 but didn’t know Scott was wanted at the time.
In all, a total of seven tips were provided to U.S. Marshals stating that Scott was alive. Investigators told the federal court they had reason to believe Scott was running in order to avoid prosecution.
At this time, no one else has been charged with any crimes related to Scott’s disappearance. However, at Thursday’s press conference, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said anyone that is suspected of helping Scott evade law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Authorities say Scott, who was arrested Wednesday, is believed to have been living in an RV in Oklahoma and going by the name “Luke" for the last 18 months. An anonymous tip made to U.S. Marshals this week led authorities to Scott.
Watch body cam footage from the arrest in Oklahoma below:
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.