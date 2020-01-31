JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Abuse allegations investigated at Gluckstadt daycare.
The Madison County District Attorney’s office confirmed to us on Thursday, that Directors at the Little Footprints Learning Center self reported allegations of abuse to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
They also say investigators in the Sheriff's Department are reviewing videos taken inside the daycare on a monitoring system.
From what we know at this point it was an isolated incident and the business is still open.
The daycare appears to have taken proactive steps to address the allegations of abuse.
So far no official charges have been filed.
