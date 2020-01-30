Thursday night weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few clouds and maybe even a shower are possible tonight with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s again. Mostly cloudy skies Friday with highs in the middle 50s and there is a small chance for a shower. With a lingering shower possible Saturday, expect partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 50s again. Saturday night and Sunday morning will be mainly clear with lows in the upper 30s. Sunshine on Sunday with highs in the middle 60s. The weather will be nicest on Sunday out of the next 7 days likely. An active weather pattern will return Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will also have a chance for showers with cooler highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Average high this time of year is 57 and the average low is 36. Sunrise is 6:55am and the sunset is 5:32pm. Northeast wind at 5mph tonight and Northwest wind at 5mph Friday.