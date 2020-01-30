Secretary of State proposing change to driver services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Long wait times at the Department of Public Safety's driver services are becoming less of a problem.
Secretary of State Michael Watson, however, has ideas on how to further improve driver services at DPS. He wants to move the division into his office.
“We’re going to move the statutory language," said Watson. "We’ll move it from the department of motor vehicles to the secretary of state’s office. And what we have done is identified 14 areas where we could make a good difference.”
He also wants to improve customer service and leadership within the current offices.
Watson says moving the division would help relieve law enforcement.
“Obviously talking about moving the dmv over to the secretary of state’s office would allow them to return to their core function. Public safety and keeping Mississippians safe.”
But over at DPS, Hayley Wilson says Wednesday's visit was the best yet.
“In the past, I think I came here at 7 in the morning and probably waited about 2 hours," said Wilson. "Today, it’s about 3 and I waited a bout a minute.”
Captain Otis Easterling attributes the smoother services to new kiosks, an online appointment system and a growing staff.
“We’ve been actually able to fire some people and since June, we’ve hired 23 people," said Easterling. "We’re still in that process of hiring 8 to get us up to capacity to hiring another 23.”
