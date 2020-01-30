Rankin Co. to ban vaping use, possession for anyone under 21

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Supervisors voted in favor of an ordinance prohibiting vape and e-cigarette possession and use for anyone under the age 21 on Thursday.
The ordinance does not include chewing tobacco or cigarettes; it’s for alternative nicotine products only.
Board Attorney Craig Slay said the ordinance will give more teeth to policies at Rankin County Schools, which ban the products.
A spokesman for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office told supervisors that vaping has been a problem in schools. More than 100 vaping products have been confiscated so far this school year, and several students have passed out or developed serious lung issues.
The ordinance will take effect 30 days after it’s published.
