Powerball and MegaMillions tickets now being sold in the Magnolia State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another historic day in Mississippi.
Last week, the state lottery corporation made its first cash transfer into the Lottery Proceeds Fund of $7.6 million.
Starting Thursday, Powerball and MegaMillions tickets are being sold across the state.
You will be able to purchase tickets at most locations where scratch off tickets are already being sold. So far, there are 1,200 approved retailers.
The drawing for the $394 million powerball jackpot was Wednesday night, where the winning ticket was reportedly sold in Florida.
The first drawing for Mega Millions will be Friday, and the grand prize is at $155 million.
Powerball drawings will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and MegaMillions drawings will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays. Both tickets cost $2.
You must be at least 21 years old to play.
