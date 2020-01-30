Police searching for missing Petal teen

Shantay Deanna Maria Robertson, 15, was last seen on Wednesday after school. (Source: Petal Police Department)
January 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:25 PM

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal School District Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Petal teen last seen after school Wednesday.

Shantay Deanna Maria Robertson, 15, is a student at Petal Middle School and was last seen near the Auto Zone store on North Main Street in Petal.

She was last seen wearing flowered leggings with a black hoodie.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Petal police at 601-544-5331, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800 or Petal School District police at 601-554-7260.

